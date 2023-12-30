FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

39TH COLLINSVILLE PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

GRANITE CITY 63, CARBONDALE 59 (OT): In the consolation final at the 39th Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, Granite took a close game over Carbondale, prevailing in the overtime period 9-5 following a 54-54 tie after regulation.

Milton Dowell led the Warriors with 18 points, while Mario Brown hit for 16 points and Evan Brewer added 12 points.

The Warriors are now 7-8, while the Terriers fall to 7-9.

DECATUR MACARTHUR 46, TRIAD 45: Sean Lee hit a jumper at the buzzer to give MacArthur the fifth-place game over Triad.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 21 points, with Landon Zawodniak chipping in with 10 points.

The Generals are now 10-2, while the Knights go to 9-6.

Collinsville won the final over Quincy in a thriller 44-39, while O'Fallon defeated Lincoln in the third place game 54-31, Belleville Althoff Catholic took seventh place by defeating Belleville East 51-25, Collierville, Tenn., over Mundelein 68-52, Decatur Eisenhower got past Rockford East 53-43 and McCluer North defeated Oakville 63-32.

10TH EFFINGHAM-TEUTOPOLIS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

In he quarterfinals of the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won over Highland 50-41, but the Bulldogs bounced back in the fifth-place semifinals, winning over co-host Teutopolis 55-45.

Highland is now 8-7 and plays Effingham St. Anthony Catholic in the fifth-place game at 3 p.m. on Saturday The final between Lincoln-Way East and Champaign Centennial tips off at 7:30 p.m.

62ND BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

In the ninth-place semifinals, Metro-East Lutheran won its first game of the year over Kewanee Wethersfield 62-50. The Knights are now 1-7 and meet McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo., a 53-40 winner over Riverview Gardens, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The Flying Geese go to 5-8.

The final between Red Bay, Ala., and Breese Central tips off at 8:30 p.m.

80TH CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At the Centralia Holiday Tournament at Arthur L. Trout Gym, Alton lost their quarterfinal game to Evanston 43-31, then bounced back on Saturday morning to win their fifth-place semifinal over Champaign Central 51-47. The Redbirds are now 8-5 and play in the fifth-place game against Chatham Glenwood at 4:30 p.m.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 63, LITCHFIELD 59: Calhoun won the championship of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament with a great second-half comeback win over Litchfield at the Carlinville Big House.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 15 points, while Connor Longnecker added 11 points.

The Warriors are now 9-4, while the Purple Panthers fall to 10-6.

CARLINVILLE 46, STAUNTON 42: In the third-place game, the host Cavaliers had a strong second-half comeback to defeat Staunton.

Dom Alepra led Carlinville with 13 points, Tristan Thompson scored 12 points and Matt Dunn hit for 11 points.

The Cavies are now 7-7, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-8.

In the fifth-place game, Hillsboro defeated East Alton-Wood River 71-67, and in the seventh-place game Bunker Hill got past Gillespie 71-69.

The All-Tournament team consists of Longnecker, Jack Zipprich and Eilerman of the Warriors, Tate Dobrinich and Keenan Powell of the Purple Panthers, Dom Alepra of the Cavaliers, Brady Buffington of the Bulldogs and Devon Green of the Oilers.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

In the final of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament at the Columbia gym, the co-host Eagles won over Marquette Catholic 46-35, while Civic Memorial won the third place game over Waterloo 60-48, co-host Freeburg took the fifth place game over Nelson County of Bardstown, Ky. 52-44 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated the Columbia junior varsity for seventh place 50-39.

DON MAUER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL, LADUE, MO.

MICDS 59, EDWARDSVILLE 46: A poor shooting day cost Edwardsville as the Tigers lost the third-place game to host MICDS at the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo,

A.J. Tillman led Edwardsville with 11 points, while both Malik Allen and Kris Crosby had 10 points each.

The Rams are now 8-3, while the Tigers go to 10-5.

In the final, Francis Howell defeated Ladue Horton Watkins 65-58, while Parkway Central won over Clayton in the fifth place game 63-48 and in the consolation final, Ft. Zumwalt North got past Maplewood-Richmond Heights 60-58.

DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC AT PINCKNEYVILLE

ROXANA 48, OKAWVILLE 30: In the consolation final at the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, Roxana played well to take the final over Okawville.

Chris Wallack led the Shells with 11 points, while both Michael Silas and Evan Wells had eight points each.

The Shells are now 8-7, while the Rockets go to 5-10.

In the fifth place game, Mounds Meridian nipped Jersey 47-46, Benton won over Murphysboro for third place 57-43 and in the final, Olney Richland County defeated the host Panthers 60-53.

