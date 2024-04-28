SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2024, SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

JERSEY 15, JACKSONVILLE 5: A three-run fourth and sixth innings, combined with a six-run fifth, sealed the deal for Jersey in their win over Jacksonville in their first game of a cluster which included Jacksonville Routt Catholic.

Kaeden Hutchins had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Gage Walker came up with three hits and two RBIs, and Abe Kribs hit a solo homer for one of his two hits and RBI. Gage Carey struck out two on the mound, while Jordan Bolds fanned two.

JERSEY 9, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 3: In Jersey's second game, the Panthers scored three runs in the first, five in the third, and once in the fifth to take the win over the Rockets and win both of the ends of the cluster.

Walker had three hits and four RBIs for Jersey, while Luke Swanson had two hits, and John Paul Vogel had a hit and two RBIs. J.R. Wells went all the way on the mound, striking out four.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, GILLESPIE 3: In the first game of a cluster, which included Hardin Calhoun, Southwestern scored three runs in the fourth, single runs in the fifth and seventh, and two in the sixth to take the win over Gillespie.

Ryan Lowis had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr had a hit and two RBIs. Logan Keith struck out six on the mound, while both Rocky Darr and Adam Hale fanned two each.

HARDIN CALHOUN 1, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Trevor Rose's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke up a magnificent pitcher's dual and gave Calhoun the win.

Drew Wallendorf had two hits for the Warriors, while Rose had a hit and drove in the game's only run, and also went all the way on the mound, scattering three hits and striking out one.

Darr had two of Southwestern's hits, while Hunter Newell had the other, and Lowis struck out six on the mound.

GILLESPIE 3, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: A Tristen Wargo pop-fly single with one out in the home half of the sixth scored Owen Pau with the winning run as Gillespie edged Calhoun, with all three teams going 1-1 in the cluster.

Patrick Friedel and Cade Sievers both had hits and RBIs for the Warriors, while Sievers struck out four on the mound, and Jacob Kress fanned one.

The Miners are now 17-8, while Calhoun is now 9-15.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, STAUNTON 0: Marquette made single runs in both the first and second innings stand up to take the win over Staunton at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Will Fahnestock had the only hit for the Explorers, while Jack Pruitt struck out five while on the mound.

Carter Legendre had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Ethan Sharp, Dillon Pritchett, and Ashton Rizzi also had hits. Braylen Brown struck out two in throwing a complete game on the mound.

SOFTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Southwestern scored single runs in the second, third, fourth, and seventh innings to take the road win at Calhoun.

Sydney Valdes had two hits for the Piasa Birds, while both Ella Kadell and Mya Greenwell had a hit and RBI each. Grace Strohbeck went all the way inside the circle, striking out five.

Audrey Gilman had the Warriors' only hit on the day, while both Layla Longnecker and Gilman fanned three each.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6-4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1-11: Belleville West scored four runs in the fifth to take the first game of a doubleheader, but CM came back in the nightcap to four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a split.

In the first game, Avari Combes, Emma Wade, and Megan Griffith had the hits for the Eagles, while Grace Burton drove in the only run. Danika Chester struck out five while in the circle, with Wade fanning two.

In the second game, Wade had four hits for the Eagles, while Lauren Hardy had three hits and four RBIs, Bryleigh Ward had two hits and two RBIs, and Combes had two hits. Griffith struck out 10 while in the circle.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, MILWAUKEE DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 0: Kylie Peel's second-half strike, assisted by Blakely Hockett, was the only goal of the game as Edwardsville won over DSHA in a tournament at Burlington Central High.

Genny Burroughs had five saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Later in the day, The Tigers lost to Waukee, Ia., Northwest 2-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO., NORTH 27-25, EDWARDSVILLE 25-21: In the Rockwood Lafayette tournament in Ballwin, Mo., in west St. Louis County, Edwardsville fell to Lee's Summit North, of suburban Kansas City, in a tough decision in the Tigers' first match.

Colin Donaldson had seven points for Edwardsville, while both Lucas Gebnhardt and Logan Jasutis both served up two aces, Ben Kreke had nine kills and two blocks, and Lucas Marsh had 15 assists, while Nick Paschall had 13 assists.

The Broncos ended the tournament with an 18-5 record.

ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 21-22: In Edwardsville's second match, the Tigers again lost a close decision, this time to Vianney, who defeated Edwardsville in the season opener.

Both Lucas Marsh and Paschall had three points for Edwardsville, while Ryan McNabnay served up two aces, Jasutis and Kreke had three kills each, Kreke also had three blocks, and Paschall had five assists.

FRANCIS HOWELL 28-25, EDWARDSVILLE 26-17: In the final match of the day for both teams, Francis Howell, of Weldon Spring, Mo., In St. Charles County, pulled out a close win in the first set, then pulled away in the second set to take the match over the Tigers.

Jasutis served up eight points and four aces for Edwardsville, while Jacob Williams had six kills, Donaldson had three blocks, and Marsh had eight assists.

In a one-day tournament at Webster Groves, Mo., Alton lost to the host Statesmen 25-19, 25-15, lost to Lutheran South of Affton, Mo. 25-9, 25-20, but then defeated Cape Girardeau, Mo., Notre Dame Catholic 27-25, 25-23.

