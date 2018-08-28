Name: Freya Gale Green

Parents: Cory and Ashley Green of Cottage Hills

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: August 11, 2018

Time: 2:54 a.m.

Hospital: Maryville Women's Center at Anderson Hospital in Maryville

Grandparents: Gregory Shute of St. Ann, MO, Gretchen and Curtis Alley of St. Peters, MO, Becky and Earl Green of Bethalto, IL

 