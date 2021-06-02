WOOD RIVER - Freshman sprinter Jessica Brown has had a successful first season for East Alton-Wood River High School, running excellent times for the Oilers in 100 and 200 meters.

In two of her most recent races, Brown had a time of 14.04 seconds in the 100 meters and 30.04 seconds in the 200 meters at the EAWR Girls Invitational on May 29, and in the Small School Madison County Meet, held at EAWR Memorial Stadium on May 17, Brown had times of 14.20 seconds in the 100 meters and 31.98 seconds in the 200 meters.

In addition, Brown had been on the Oilers' 4x100 meter relay team that ran a 57.65 time at the Madison County Meet, along with a 2:06.37 in the 4x200 meter relay. In the EAWR Invitational, the team ran a 55.74 time in the 4x100 meters. Brown has best times of 13.64 in the 100 meters and 28.96 in the 200 meters.

For her efforts and hard work on the track, Brown has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Brown, who runs for head coach Russ Colona, said she believes her greatest strength is "always trying my best."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Oilers' head track coach Russ Colona said Jessica is a very quiet, shy, young lady that is coming out of her shell.

"The success she had at the end of the season will fuel her future successes," he said. "She will be one of our leaders in the future."

Brown thanked her coaches and mother for their help and encouragement this season.

"I would like to thank Russ, Nick (Colona) and (Steve) Tyler, my coaches, and my mom, Shanette Brown," Brown said.

Brown also plays clarinet on the school's band, and is also a forward for the Oilers' soccer team, scoring one goal and also having an assist on the pitch this season.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: