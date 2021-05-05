ALTON - Alton High School Parker Mayhew has strong talent on the tennis court as a freshman.

Mayhew is the Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

“I would like to mention Phil Trapani, he made me enjoy tennis and his coaching style made me who I am as a tennis player," Mayhew said. "He also works with our whole team and gives up his time to help us better our skills. What he says always helps me improve and gives me confidence in how good I can become. My father got me interested in tennis in the first place and hitting with him made me realize how great the sport is.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Mayhew has been playing tennis for four years now. He loves the team and the individual aspect of it. Some of Mayhew’s major accomplishments are winning first place in a doubles and singles tournament. Also, he improves his game every year.

Some of Mayhew’s hobbies are he likes to run, hike and he has a dog walking business.



“I would like to play tennis in college and throughout my life. I do not have a specific college in mind that I would like to attend. I am undecided on a major but I am interested in helping the environment in some way.”

Along with working hard with sports, he also works very hard in the classroom getting an A average while taking honors classes.

He also runs cross country for the Redbirds. A fun fact about Mayhew is that he is named after Peter Parker and John Lennon.

More like this: