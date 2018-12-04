EDWARDSVILLE 68, BELLEVILLE EAST 47: Freshman Sydney Harris continues to shine for the Tigers, as she scored 26 points in leading Edwardsville to the Southwestern Conference win on the road.

Jaylen Townsend added 13 points and Que Love 11 for the Tigers, who led 17-9 after the first quarter and 33-23 at halftime in going on to the win.

Tyler Butler and Jaila Parker led the Lancers with nine points each.

The Tigers, now 8-1 on the season, hosts Belleville West on Thursday in a 7:30 tip.