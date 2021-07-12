GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney had a historic finish in both girls' track and field and baseball this past summer season. Freshman Kaitlyn Hatley became the first state qualifier for Griffins girls track by running a pair of personal record times in the sectional. Hatley then became McGivney’s first state medalist by bettering both PRs Thursday at the Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Kaitlyn Hatley is the Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Hatley was seventh in both the 800 and 1,600 meters at state. Hatley finished with state times of 5:28.33 in the 1,600 and 2:25.44 in the 800 to earn state medals.

She came into the state meet with a seed time 10th fastest in the 1,600 at 5:35.74 and 15th in the 800 at 2:27.46 from the Belleville Althoff Sectional.

Interviewed at the state meet, she said she was really proud of her performance.

“It was so hot, but I was excited to be there,” she said.

Father McGivney’s Coach Russ Hart said Hatley accomplished her feats at state in the 3,200 and the 1,600 in amazing fashion in less than an hour.

“She came up there to place, and that was her goal,” he said. “We felt she had trained hard and some good races with the Metro area, and she came up with best in state and it definitely happened.

"Kaitlyn has a lot of heart and desire. She had a kick at the end of the 3,200 to place seventh. The future is so bright for her.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

