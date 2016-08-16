EDWARDSVILLE – Tuesday morning was time for incoming freshmen to get their first view of classes at Edwardsville High School, and it was an opportunity for seniors to walk in for the last time to begin a school year.

For Edwardsville’s Wendy McDonald, who has a freshmen starting school at EHS, she said it was a little nerve-racking sending her off.

“My daughter has CP and is in a wheelchair so I came today to assure her that everything was going to be fine and to reassure myself as well,” she said. “She’s very excited to start school but a little hesitant but she knows her assistant, so that helps immensely. This summer has been a lot of hanging out and having a good time; doing things in town and St. Louis, we’ve also been able to go through the routes a couple of times this summer so she’s familiar with the school.”

EHS junior Mary Arth said her summer was too short, but she was excited to see her friends, favorite teachers and also excited to begin the golf season today.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had tryouts last week, so this is the first time we will practice together,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to the football games this year. My favorite part of the football games has to be the student section; everyone is so hyped up and I love it. I love the football games, homecoming, prom; all of those kinds of things are what makes the year.

Special Education teacher Chris Sumpter loves his work as a teacher and said it was exciting to see everyone come back from the summer.

“It’s probably my favorite day of the year. I enjoy my time off in the summer, don’t get me wrong, but by the time this point in the year hits, I’m really excited to see all of my students again and get back in the classroom to be do what I do.”

Sumpter runs the EHS Key Club and he said there are activities that revolve around dances, birthday celebrations, homecoming activities and “pretty much anything a regular high-schooler does.”

“One of my main things I try to do is bring students with and without disabilities together through different activities,” Sumpter said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Related Video: