EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville freshman Riley Lewis had a big day Thursday in the Gary Bair Tournament at Oak Brook Golf Club and scored a 74, which placed her second individually.

Edwardsville's team placed third with a team score of 325. O'Fallon placed first with a score of 305, followed by Massac County with a 317, Belleville East in fourth with a 356. Alton and O'Fallon JV tied for fifth with a 379.

O’Fallon’s Brianna McMinn won the individual title with a 71. Oak Brook in Edwardsville is a par 71 course. Jenna Fleming led Alton golfers with a score of 88.

The tournament is played each year in the memory of former Edwardsville girls golf coach Gary Bair, who died in 2006.

Other Edwardsville girls who scored were as follows:

Jessica Benson 81

Grace Daech - 81

Sydney Sahuri 89

Alton High girls who scored were as follows:

Jenna Fleming - 88

Riley Kenney - 95

Natalie Messinger - 98

Josie Giertz - 98

