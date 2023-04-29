EDWARDSVILLE - Freshman Tony Eberlin pitched well in three-and-one-third innings of relief, striking out two, and the Edwardsville baseball team came back from behind in the final three innings in the baseball game in the 12-8 loss against a highly talented Missouri squad Friday at Tom Pile Field.

Eberlin, who recently committed to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Tex., pitched very well, allowing three runs on five hits while walking two and fanning two.

"Tony has competed really well," Funkhouser said, "and we needed a guy that just really could keep the game alive there. He got hit for a couple of blemishes, but other than that, I thought he really settled down and was able to throw his breaking pitch, threw some change-ups, and got his fastball. So I thought that was exactly what we needed there and we got some length out of him too. So we're really proud of that and (Chase) Milburn came back and got the next inning, too."

Both Eberlin and fellow freshman Milburn have looked very good already for the Tigers and have promising futures ahead, impressing Funkhouser very much.

"Historically, we haven't had many freshmen pitching for us," Funkhouser said, "and we've had three make their debuts this year. But they're all great kids and they all have the ability to compete out there on the mound. So they'll just keep continuing to grow as the years go on, But yeah, we're really happy with Tony making his commitment to TCU. Real happy with him.

"I know he had a chance to be down there last week or earlier this week and made the commitment. Historically, they've been a top-15 program annually and always have a chance to get to the College World Series. So that's fun to have that and as a freshman, that's a lot to take in, but over time, I think he'll do a good job. It's just staying on task on what he needs to do daily and see where it goes from there."

