O'FALLON - Through two games Sydney Harris hadn’t been physically tested.

The Edwardsville freshman guard is off to a promising start in her high school basketball career but received her first reality check against the Hazelwood Central Hawks today.

The Lady Tigers, who were playing from behind for most of the game, went on a late surge in the fourth quarter and were able to hold off the Hazelwood Central Hawks 40-39 in the Southern Illinois Shootout at O'Fallon Township High School on Wednesday morning.

“This is what varsity basketball is. Those first two games were getting us out there ready to play, and this is what the rest of the season is going to look like. It was a good game,” Harris said. “I knew that [Central] was going to be stronger. I’ve played against some of them in AAU ball and stuff, but it was definitely more physical and stronger than Granite City and Chatham [Glenwood].”

Harris led all scorers with 14 points, two steals and played all 32 minutes of the game. She shot 5-of-13 from the field and was 2-for-4 from three-point range.

“I’ve been working on my mid-range game,” Harris said. “I usually just shoot from the [three-point] arc, but I’ve been trying to open up my options on the floor to be more of a threat for my team.”

Edwardsville head coach and IBCA Hall of Famer, Lori Blade has seen her fair share of rising freshman over the years. She was quick to point out some flaws in Harris’ play but stated she’s learning one game at a time.

“She’ll shoot it, but she’s got to see the floor and get positioned a little better. She does some good things,” Blade said. “I tease her all the time what you’re giving up to what you’re getting is better be equal if not more. She’s got to learn to get physical on defense and box out a little bit better.”

Sophomore point guard Nariyah Simmons recorded a team-high 12 points and four steals for Hazelwood Central. Jakayla Kirk added 11 points, and Sydney Dukes tallied nine. Edwardsville committed 18 turnovers and was out-rebounded 24-21 over the taller Hawks.

“They’re so athletic. They're so quick. They’re big bodies that we can’t simulate necessarily in practice all the time, so that was a good game for us either way. We just happened to come out on top,” Blade said of Hazelwood Central. “We have to settle in. I always take the perspective that it’s about us and what we do and how we react to things. They made us uncomfortable, and I’ll give them all the credit in the world for that, but some of that’s on us as well.”

Que Love followed with 10 points, four rebounds, a steal and played an essential role in getting Edwardsville back in front late on. Jaylen Townsend finished with five points and five rebounds as well playing in every minute of the game.

“Que did a great job leading us and made some great passes in the run for us in the fourth [quarter] to take the lead.”

“Que helped us get our momentum going,” Harris said. “She’s a big part of our team, and if we didn’t have her as our point guard, our team wouldn’t flow as well as we do out there.”

The Lady Tigers fell behind 13-7 in the first quarter but rallied in the second to cut the lead to 23-22 at halftime. The Hawks then led 32-29 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Edwardsville would outscore them 11-7.

“They went on a run there early and went on a run at the end of the third quarter in the last three minutes, and we answered,” Blade said. “We have to get more comfortable, which we will.”

Edwardsville improves to 3-0 and will host Danville Schlarman at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

Hazelwood Central drops to 2-1.

