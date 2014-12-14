Criste’on Waters slams in a shot under the basket as Mackenzie Silvey and Rachel Pranger position for a possible rebound. The Lady Tigers won 77-38 on Saturday over Normal.

Freshman Rachel Pranger had the best scoring effort of her career Saturday at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville, tossing in 27 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 77-38 victory over Normal Community.

Pranger pulled down 10 rebounds and made 10 of 14 shots from the field and was seven of eight from the free-throw line. Criste’on Waters added 19 points.

Edwardsville girls coach Lori Blade entered the Normal game not knowing exactly what to expect.

“We knew they had some good kids, but didn’t know anything other than that,” she said. “We executed some things really well. We just have a tendency to float at times and we have to improve that to be more consistent throughout the game and put together 32 minutes of good physical and mental effort.”

Edwardsville improved to 7-0 with the win. Blade said her girls are getting to know each other and it refreshing to her and staff seeing the improvement each week.

“Being able to see them carry over what they do in practice is great and seeing the chemistry and how well they enjoy playing together is always a positive,” she said.

The Lady Tigers graduated five starters from a talented team last year and Blade said this year’s team has no doubt surprised some people.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with this group,” she said.

Edwardsville’s girls host Granite City on Thursday night.

Freshman Rachel Pranger dribbles toward the basket against Normal Community on Saturday. Pranger scored a game-leading 27 points.

