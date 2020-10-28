EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran freshman Grace Hopp has already been very active in athletics, and when asked to try tennis, she took it up for the fall season, and emerged as one of the top players for the Knights in her first year of competition.

For her accomplishments on the court in her first year, Hopp has been named the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for October, 2020.

Hopp, who plays for head coach Heath Curtis, took up tennis for the first time this August, when the season started, and put her full commitment to the sport, becoming a top player for the Knights.

"This is my first year playing tennis," Hopp said. "I committed wholeheartedly by playing every chance I got."

Hopp thanked her parents and coaches for helping her get started in tennis, and for their support.

"I would like to thank my parents for getting me to the matches," Hopp said, "and my coach for his guidance and time."

Hopp has made the transition to tennis successfully and enjoys the competition involved in the sport.

"I have been playing for about three months, and what I like most about this sport is the individual competition," Hopp said.

Being involved in sports has helped Hopp in many intangible ways as well.

"By being active, making new friends and trying new things," Hopp said.

Balancing her classroom work with her extracurricular activities has helped Hopp find success in the classroom as well. She also plays golf, is a wing and point guard for basketball, a utility player for volleyball, a catcher in softball and forward in soccer, sports in which she loves to play as well.

Hopp is very hopeful of playing tennis in college, and hopes to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder, majoring in dentistry. She hopes to become an orthodontist in the future, and would love to play tennis in college for a specific reason.

"I would love to play tennis in college, because you don't have to be tall to play this sport, unlike volleyball and basketball," Hopp said.

