ROXANA - Freshman Daisy Daugherty, a Roxana offensive standout in basketball and also a top volleyball player for the Shells, is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Daisy was one of the Shells’ leading scorers all season and is an outstanding free-throw shooter with a 74-percent success rate.

Roxana Coach Brian Diskin said Daisy is an excellent ball defender and is often assigned to the opponent’s point guard.

“Daisy is a good student of the game and very coachable coming in as a freshman last year,” the coach added.

“She is foregoing a spring sport to concentrate more on basketball, where she will play for MidPro South this spring and summer.”

The coach explained that Daisy has targeted a goal to achieve 1,000 points for her high school career and wants to play college basketball after she graduates from Roxana High.

