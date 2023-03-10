Freshman Daisy Daugherty Stands Out For Shells Basketball Team, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month
ROXANA - Freshman Daisy Daugherty, a Roxana offensive standout in basketball and also a top volleyball player for the Shells, is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.
Daisy was one of the Shells’ leading scorers all season and is an outstanding free-throw shooter with a 74-percent success rate.
Roxana Coach Brian Diskin said Daisy is an excellent ball defender and is often assigned to the opponent’s point guard.
“Daisy is a good student of the game and very coachable coming in as a freshman last year,” the coach added.
“She is foregoing a spring sport to concentrate more on basketball, where she will play for MidPro South this spring and summer.”
The coach explained that Daisy has targeted a goal to achieve 1,000 points for her high school career and wants to play college basketball after she graduates from Roxana High.
