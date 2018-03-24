NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Freshman Corrina Rivas threw the seventh perfect game in SIUE softball history Saturday as the Cougars swept a doubleheader at Tennessee State.

SIUE won the second game with Rivas in the circle 9-0 in six innings. The Cougars collected the opener 7-1 behind a four-hitter by Emily Ingles.

Rivas' gem was the 35th no-hitter in school history. Rivas joins a list that now includes 18 players who have thrown a no-hitter in a Cougar uniform.

It took just 69 pitches to defeat Tennessee State in game two. Rivas struck out eight, picked up six ground ball outs and managed four fly outs.

"Perfect games are always a team win," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery, noting a fifth-inning play in which Haley Adrian grabbed a deflection off Rivas' glove on a ground out to retire the final batter of the inning.

"I was so happy she was there to make that play behind me," said Rivas. "It was a breath of relief. I was so thankful for her."

Rivas said the sixth inning after SIUE had just scored to make it 9-0 was only about getting the job done.

"I knew my teammates had my back," said Rivas. "They had it all game. Obviously in the sixth inning the energy was high."

"It's a team accomplishment," said Montgomery. "The kids played well and made some plays. Rivas threw well."

SIUE's offense was on fire on the opening day for Ohio Valley Conference softball. The Cougars collected 25 hits, including four home runs.

In game one, senior Tess Eby hit home runs in back-to-back innings. Her homer in the fifth was a solo shot. She added a two-run home run with Zoe Schafer aboard in the sixth.

"Tess was on fire today, no question," said Montgomery. "She came to play. She had good, quality swings on pitches. When you do that, good things will happen."

Adrian also hit her first home run of the season in the fifth inning. Her two-run homer was with pinch runner Talisa Morton on base.

Eby led the charge with four hits in the game. Zoe Schafer added three hits. Adrian, Alyssa Heren and Alana Cobb-Adams each had two hits.

Ingles improved to 6-5 in game one. She retired the first 11 batters she faced and finished with eight strikeouts.

In game two, SIUE's offense wasted little time in scoring. Bailley Concatto opened the game with a single to center field. She scored on a double down the left field line by Heren, who later score on an infield out by Eby.

SIUE added two more runs for Rivas in the second inning. Abby Marlow singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Sydney Bina. Cobb-Adams drove home Marlow with a single up the middle. Cobb-Adams later scored on a single to right field by Heren.

"The offense was on fire," agreed Rivas.

Reagan Curtis provided SIUE's fourth home run of the day, a three-run blast to center field in the fifth. Tess Eby's two-run double in the seventh capped SIUE's scoring.

"We played good defense and had good hitting," said Montgomery. "We used our strengths in the game and swung with authority."

