PIASA – The Southwestern High boys trap and skeet team once again demonstrated its exceptional skill and dedication, concluding another successful season in 2024.

At the recent state competition, standout performances were delivered by Grant Wilson, Gus Arnold, Shawn Davis, Dylan Cato, and Caden Bunting, said head coach Tim Arnold.

Their efforts and the others on the team have earned the distinction of the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month.

“The boys have a great future ahead,” Arnold said. “The bulk of our team was pretty young. We are also hoping to have a bunch of new freshmen kids coming in. We lost a lot of top-notch shooters last year. The boys are really good kids and have learned a lot in a short period of time.”

Coach Arnold emphasized the hard work and dedication of the entire team, noting that each member practiced diligently and approached competitions with unwavering enthusiasm.

“Every single person out there enjoys it,” he said. “We have a pep talk prior to the shoot, in between rounds, and after we finish each week.”

Bradyn Holtorf, Aaron Gunning and Noah Randolph were others mentioned by the coach for outstanding efforts. He said everyone on the team grew considerably over the season.

Arnold is optimistic about the team's prospects, particularly given the promising talent among the freshmen and sophomores.

“We lost a lot of top-notch shooters last year and only have a couple of seniors, but the new freshmen and sophomores are shooting well and the upperclassmen shot well,” Arnold said.

With a blend of seasoned leaders and emerging talent, the Southwestern High boys trap and skeet team looks forward to building on their success in the coming years.

Again, congrats to the Southwestern boys on the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month honor.



