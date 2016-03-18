EDWARDSVILLE - Offering fresh and never frozen fruit arrangements, dipped fruit gifts and their newly added fresh fruit smoothies, Edible Arrangements is the perfect and most unique way to send a special “thank you,” “I love you” or “happy birthday.”

Since 2008, Edible Arrangements has been serving residents of Edwardsville and its surrounding areas. After moving from its prior location on Century Drive to 447 S. Buchanan St in Edwardsville, the relocation has been nothing but wonderful for business.

For Manager Jaime Brewer, her interactions with the customers who are sending or receiving the delicious and beautiful gifts makes her job incredible.

“It’s very similar to the floral business, but this way you can enjoy looking at it and then eat it.” Brewer said. “It’s not just a smile that lasts a couple of days. You can eat it, share it and pass it on to the next person and get them something too.”

With a vast catalog of products including delectable displays of fresh fruits, dipped strawberries, bananas, apple, oranges and pineapple for any occasion or holiday, along with fresh fruit salads and smoothies, there is something for every taste at Edible Arrangements.

With over 40 years of experience owning businesses, Edible Arrangements Owner Bob Jones gains the most pleasure from helping people succeed in their careers and truthfully believes in the products his business offers.

“I like to see people succeed. It’s kind of fun, you know?” Jones said. “If you have children, you know how satisfying it is to see them take their first steps. Then, you will know what it’s like to see other people succeed and hear them say, ‘I am successful and I can be successful.’”

Over three and a half years ago, Jones gave Brewer that exact chance as he first hired her on to work at Edible Arrangements. From there, the whole business has become a family and they wouldn’t change it for the world.

“It’s kind of like a family,” Brewer said. “It’s a smaller business so I know [Bob’s] grandkids, he knows my kids and my husband even works with us on the holidays. It’s a business that helps other people and we love doing it.”

Jones gets to have some fun on his deliveries, especially when it’s closer to the holidays.

“You go up to the door and knock and sometimes, a little boy or girl comes up to the door,” Jones said, “I say ‘I have a gift for your mother’ or whoever and then I say, ‘but I know you don’t like chocolate covered strawberries!’ and they always say ‘yes I do!’”

Jones also operates the Collinsville Edible Arrangements location to better serve customers in areas outside Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and River Bend.

The Edwardsville location will deliver your beautiful and tasty treats to the following cities: Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Maryville, Troy IL, Highland, St. Jacob, Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Meadowbrook, Moro, Dorsey, Alhambra, Hartford, Wood River, East Alton, Roxana, Moline and Worden!

For more information about Edible Arrangements, visit their website, Facebook page or call 618-656-2400.

