ALTON – Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, that Eric Wolf has been appointed as the new Head Girls Volleyball Coach at Alton High School.

Wolf, who has been an educator in the ACUSD #11 district since 2015, brings a diverse athletic background to the position. A graduate of Quincy High School, he participated in both baseball and wrestling before continuing his baseball career at John Wood Community College. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and later earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

In addition to his educational and athletic background, Wolf has been actively involved in the local club volleyball scene for the past few years. He is currently a social worker at East Elementary School within the ACUSD #11 district. Wolf will be taking over from Phil Hamilton, who served as the head coach last season.

“We are excited to have Coach Wolf take over our girls volleyball program and are looking for some continuity going forward with him as our head coach. We always love it when we are able to hire an educator as a coach,” Kusnerick said. “Eric will bring some fresh ideas to our girls’ volleyball program that are needed especially in the area of conditioning, weight training, and agility training.”

Kusnerick also expressed optimism about the new coaching staff Wolf has assembled, which includes assistant coaches Taylor Nixon and Lydia Gusewelle, both of whom have extensive volleyball backgrounds.

“Really believe that our two new assistant coaches will be great additions with their extensive volleyball background. Eric has lined up an excellent staff to help him,” Kusnerick added.

Wolf's appointment marks a new chapter for the Alton High School girls volleyball program, with hopes for enhanced training and development under his leadership.

