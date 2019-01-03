WOOD RIVER – Many people coming to the crossroads of Route 143 and Route 3 may have noticed some construction work being done at the unassuming Bel-Air Motel.

Currently, the low-priced motel has 10 rooms, but owner Punit Bhakba is hoping to nearly triple that number with upcoming renovations. He said as many as 21 rooms are being added to the property as well as a new laundry room. These rooms will have amenities such as independent climate control, flat-screen TVs, microwaves and new ice machines. Bhakba said the additional work was being done to provide staying accommodations to workers from the nearby refineries.

“We've been getting more business from refinery workers,” he said. “When the refinery shuts down, they like to stay close, so they don't have to travel too far. A lot of people stay here and say they want to come back again.”

One Google review posted by a person identifying himself as Scott Dyer, who claims to be a refinery worker, said he stayed at the motel for as long as six weeks. He left a five-star rating and commended Bhakba's hospitality.

“The rooms were clean and comfortable, and the service was very accommodating and friendly,” he wrote. “I even played chess with the owner after work. The rooms are dated but a brand new, two-story addition is being built and will be completely modern with full-size refrigerators to accommodate extended-stay guests. WiFi is fast, Netflix and cable options on their smart TVs. The price beats neighboring chain motels. Perfect for contractors working the refinery outages and is four minutes away! I'll stay nowhere else next time I work at the Wood River Refinery.”

Dyer also stated Bhakba will “eat chess grandmasters for breakfast.”

Overall, the Google rating system gives the Bel-Air a 3.2, with many of the complaints coming from people complaining about the “dated” rooms and lack of accommodations. From what Bhakba is promising about the future addition, however, it appears those complaints have been heard.

“We are not a franchise, we like to stay independent,” he said. “We wanted to upgrade and go even further, so we can provide better services to our guests without the charges of a franchise hotel.”

Current rates at the Bel-Air are $50-$60 a night. Bhakba said that amount may see a modest increase to $60-$70 a night following the renovations.

“We're also working on maybe a small coffee and breakfast in the future,” he said. “We really love serving the communities around us as well. We are open to everybody, not just refinery workers. We do love refinery workers, though, they are really nice people. They are hard workers, and we love them.”

The Bel-Air Motel is located at 542 W. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River. Its phone number is (618) 254-0683.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

