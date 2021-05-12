ST. LOUIS - FreightWeekSTL returns this year in a virtual format from May 24 through May 28. Since 2018, St. Louis Regional Freightway has collaborated with Inland Marine Expo (IMX) to bring hundreds of inland waterway experts and industry leaders to the St. Louis, Missouri, region. IMX 2021 will host an in-person conference with COVID-19 protocols in place from May 24 through May 26 in St. Louis. The St. Louis Regional Freightway will lead one of the in-person conference sessions and offer a virtual session each day that week. The panel discussions and keynote presentation will collectively spotlight the latest trends and innovations influencing global freight movement and highlight the unmatched global connectivity of the St. Louis region.

Virtual FreightWeekSTL 2021 offers an opportunity to hear from and engage with industry leaders, freight and logistics experts, international shippers, carriers and other leading companies – as well as regional leaders from eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

“Even though we had to quickly pivot to a fully online format last year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the third annual FreightWeekSTL was a tremendous success. Some of the most relevant and timely topics in the logistics industry were presented last year,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi-Modal Enterprises for Bi-State Development, which operates the St. Louis Regional Freightway as one of its enterprises. “We are excited to continue the tradition this year of bringing together forward thinkers engaged in developing the latest innovations that are shaping the future of the freight industry.”

The sessions for Virtual FreightWeekSTL 2021 include:

A panel discussion highlighting the global connectivity of the St. Louis region’s rail and inland waterway system supported by multimodal infrastructure investment and container-on-barge advancements. (Also presented in-person)

A discussion on the key role of Multi-State Agriculture Highway Corridors in efficiently moving domestic agricultural products and supporting continued market competitiveness by providing global and national connections to the supply chain.

A keynote presentation by Aaron Katrancha, Director of Breakbulk and Ro-Ro Services, Port of Virginia. Attendees tuning in will hear firsthand how dedicated rail service to the thriving Port of Virginia enhances the St. Louis region’s global connectivity.

Article continues after sponsor message A socially distanced riverboat tour/lunch on the Mississippi River, which will highlight key freight assets and opportunities that position the St. Louis region as a global freight and logistics hub, providing an up-close look at roads and bridges, rail and barge facilities, multimodal freight transfer services, and the ports and infrastructure that make this section of the Mississippi River the Ag Coast of America.

A spotlight on the St. Louis region’s resiliency, economic viability and locational advantages that are evident in the successful redevelopment of the former Ford Motor Company and Chrysler Assembly Plant sites and contribute to the continued activity underway at the busy General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant.

An overview of how the ecosystem of the 60-mile Illinois Route 3 manufacturing & logistics corridor in Southwestern Illinois supports complex and integrated manufacturing operations, sparks new industrial development interest, and continues to evolve and grow by repurposing its vacant industrial sites through infrastructure investment and public-private partnerships.

Other highlights will include the release of the latest Industrial Market Report for the region, and the live digital release of the 2022 Priority Projects List. The Priority Projects list is a valuable tool used by the St. Louis Regional Freightway to advocate for support and funding for critical infrastructure improvements that strengthen the St. Louis region’s position as a world-class freight and logistics hub supporting national and global supply chains.

“Hosting these events in a virtual format allows us to share important and interesting freight-related topics in a convenient, flexible way that makes them available to the broadest audience. We’re anticipating another record-setting audience with news coming out of this year’s conference that will shine a spotlight on the St. Louis region as an innovator in freight transportation and further elevate our standing as an excellent freight hub and multimodal center,” Lamie said.

The St. Louis Regional Freightway is operated by Bi-State Development, a dynamic and multi-faceted resource promoting economic development in the bi-state area. The St. Louis Regional Freightway globally markets the freight district for freight operations and opportunities within the bi-state area.

“Bi-State Development is proud of the role our Freightway enterprise continues to play highlighting the unique advantages the St. Louis region offers as one central U.S. location delivering global access,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development. “FreightWeekSTL is a signature initiative in the Freightway’s efforts to highlight the region’s greatest freight and site selection strengths while tightly connecting the private and public sectors in support of initiatives that enhance our standing as a premier international freight hub. We anticipate a great response to our 2021 event.”

To learn more about FreightWeekSTL, see the dates and times for each session or register to attend the virtual sessions, visit https://freightweekstl.com. For those who are unable to tune in live for the individual sessions, all of the content presented will be accessible on the website and via the Freightway’s social media channels. For additional details on the Inland Marine Expo, visit https://inlandmarineexpo.com/.

