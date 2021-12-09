GODFREY - The Alton High School Class of 1986 is sponsoring a cold water event called "Freezin' For Funds 2022" at 10 a.m. on January 8, 2022.

"Four of us from the Class of 1986 wanted to give back to the community, so we set up a Polar Plunge for the local community," Craig Lombardi said. "All money raised from the event will go to the winning charity."

The event will be held at the lake at Glazebrook Park by the concession stand. The entry fee is $25 for a single entry and includes an event T-shirt.

The registration deadline is Dec. 15, 2021.

coldingodfrey.com where they can find info.

Lombardi explained that charity names will be placed in a hat and Godfrey Mayor McCormick will be there to draw the winner.

"We hope to turn this into an annual fundraising event," Lombardi said.

To register fill out the entry blank and send it with a check to Tawnya Hooper, 2612 Davis St., Alton, IL., 62002. Make checks payable to AHS Class of 1986. You can Venmo @Cami-Giertz or you can use Zelle - zellepay.com and send to e-mail: @mindy.myer@yahoo.com.

