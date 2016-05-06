(Busch Stadium) It’s been nearly three years–since the 8th inning of Game 5 of the 2013 World Series, that David Freese has had an at-bat in Busch Stadium. And though he’s not in the Pittsburgh Pirates starting lineup tonight, the hometown hero has returned to familiar ground matured, in a good place, and happy to see St. Louis…
photo credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports