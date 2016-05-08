(Busch Stadium) When David Freese first arrived at the ballpark on Friday for the series between St. Louis and Pittsburgh, the former Cardinals third baseman shared he wasn’t quite sure what the emotions would be like to be welcomed back by the fans.

After a pair of standing ovations–the first as a pinch-hitter on Saturday and the other in his first at-bat Sunday, he was still trying to sort through the whole experience.

“It was emotional–just humbling,” began Freese. “I appreciate it and want to thank the fans for their support. They’ve always been there for the Cardinals organization and it’s awesome. And Yadi–one of my boys, just a class act. Seems to know what to always do, and him taking a step forward and giving it some time two days in a row was pretty awesome.”

So for someone who’s played on the biggest stage in the game, how difficult was it to gather himself after that reaction and focus on the at-bat at hand?

“Well yesterday, you’ve got 98+ with four plus pitches coming out, tight game, you’re trying to focus but you want to soak it up,” explained Freese. “You want to remember the moment, remember the feelings and I did a good job with it. Today kind of caught me off guard that it happened again. But I guess I understand–a new set of fans, they want to get off the seats a little bit. You just prepare for it mentally, just to get ready for an AB.”

Included in the 42,441 in attendance on Sunday were family and friends of Freese–including his grandmother, who sat near the dugout.

“She had the Cardinals shirt on with the Pirates hat, so that worked out,” he laughed.

Freese recorded an RBI in the 6th inning, the 125th of his career at Busch Stadium III. And going back to his ovations over the weekend, he shared it wasn’t completely familiar in terms of the do’s an do not’s. So Freese urged Molina to get back behind the dish–but not before he raised his hat in acknowledgement to the crowd.

“I just want them to know I appreciate all their support,” he said.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports