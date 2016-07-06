http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-5-Freese.mp3

(Busch Stadium) When he made his first return to Busch Stadium earlier this season, David Freese did his best to prepare for what was indeed an emotional experience as he stepped in front of Cardinals fans for the first time since he was traded away in 2013. But even knowing the tradition and passion the St. Louis faithful have for their favorites, it caught the now Pittsburgh Pirate infielder by surprise at not just one, but a second standing ovation from the crowd on this second visit.

“I can’t express how humbling it really is,” said Freese. “Definitely not coming back the second time, getting it again. It’s almost embarrassing–but it’s cool. I tried to stop Yadi yesterday, but I really appreciate it. It’s awesome.”

The fact that many of the 40,000 in attendance had not yet had their chance to stand and applaud the 2011 World Series hero, made sense but didn’t make it any easier for him at the plate.

“I guess, I mean I’m trying to hit 98,” laughed Freese. “A lot of movement with Leake tonight, trying to focus on what we’re trying to accomplish but definitely soaking it all in. These types of moments obviously aren’t going to last forever. You’re not going to play forever, not going to be in this stadium forever. But it’s awesome. It’s awesome. Obviously, when I became a Pirate, coming back here is one of the first things I thought about and the fans are the reason why.”

His teammates on the Pirates haven’t given him the business about the response this go-round, perhaps because he’s now batting .357 (5-14) with a pair of RBIs against the Cardinals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Asked what would happen if he kept getting hits to drive in runs against St. Louis brought a laugh from Freese.

“I don’t know, they’ll boo me? I don’t know,” he pondered. “These fans don’t boo. I remember, I think we played the Dodgers in the NLCS in ’13 and Skip Schumaker came up to bat in like the 7th inning and standing o. It’s a perfect example of what type of fans walk into this park.”

Overall, Freese is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak (.385, 10-26, 2 HRs).

“I feel good,” he explained. “Just trying to prepare the way I need to prepare. I think doing a good job this year of not focusing on results–I know that’s so hard, results matter. It keeps you in the game. But you just can’t worry about it and I’m just really focusing on preparing mentally and keeping my body ready.

“I think knowing, being a bench guy a little bit and understanding that your full-year numbers might not be there helps a little bit just to focus on the daily grind and doing what you need to do to help the team.”

In 75 games, David Freese is hitting .296 (71-240) and has 8 home runs with 36 RBIs.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI