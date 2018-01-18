GODFREY - Valentine’s Day is a time to show your love and that is exactly what Freer Auto Body is doing.

Freer Auto Body has purchased a 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 12-passenger van and is donating the van to the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

"Our customers and our community is the heart of our business and this Valentine’s Day we would like to ask you to help spread the love," Margaret Freer, one of the Freer Auto Body owners, said. "We are asking our friends and customers to help fill the van with supplies needed by the Boys and Girls Club. Needed items include Clorox wipes, hand soap, SOS pads, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, Lysol, furniture polish, Windex, Fabuloso, Kleenex or any gift cards."

When someone makes a donation of goodies their name will be entered into a drawing for a $500. Visa Gift Card.

Please drop your donations off at Freer Auto Body, 4512 N. Alby Road, Godfrey, IL., by Feb. 9 in time for the van presentation at 4:00 p.m. Winner of the drawing will be announced at this time.

