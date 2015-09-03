Freer hosts blood drive with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center
GODFREY - Freer Auto Body at 4512 N. Alby Road in Godfrey is hosting a blood drive in coordination with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 2 to 6 p.m. today.
To schedule a donation today, contact Freer at 618-466-6151 or simply show up for the event.
Margaret Freer said she has baked cookies with her granddaughters, Taylor and Lilly, for the event.
“This is a priceless gift you can give another human being,” she said.
