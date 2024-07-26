GODFREY - On July 26, 2024, Freer Auto Body hosted its annual Christmas in July fundraiser to raise money for Community Christmas.

The Community Christmas initiative aims to fundraise for local families during the Christmas season. All proceeds from Christmas in July and Community Christmas go toward families in the Riverbend region. The Christmas in July fundraiser marks the beginning of Community Christmas, with a raffle, Sloppy Joes and more at Freer Auto Body throughout the day.

“The community is awesome,” said Margaret Freer, owner of Freer Auto Body. “We live in a wonderful, wonderful community. We organize this, but the community makes it happen. We’re going to surpass last year’s goal, I’m sure.”

Last year, the Christmas in July fundraiser netted approximately $57,000. They hope to reach $60,000 before the end of the day on July 26. This is their 15th year of Community Christmas, and Margaret noted that it has grown a lot since their first experience in 2009 when they raised $2,500.

Lily Freer, Margaret’s granddaughter, helped start Community Christmas with her older sister Taylor. She pointed out how amazing it has been to see the fundraiser expand over the years.

“As we get older, it’s cool to see how it grows, and you start to appreciate it a lot more and realize how much of an impact it has on people,” Lily said. “It’s really cool. The community is awesome. I couldn’t be more grateful. I’m just so proud to be part of such a giving, loving community that wants to help.”

Over the past month, community members could purchase raffle tickets for $10, with prizes including trips and $3,000 cash. They could also donate throughout the day at Freer Auto Body and enjoy lunch.

Margaret said the money raised goes toward the purchase of toys, clothes, cleaning supplies and more for families to enjoy the holiday season. Final numbers will be announced later today, but the Freers are confident they will reach their new goal of $60,000.

“It’s very important because everybody’s not as blessed as we are. There are little kids out there that would not have Christmas if it weren’t for this,” Margaret added. “We just appreciate the community so much.”

To learn more about Community Christmas or donate, stop by Freer Auto Body at 4512 N. Alby Street or call them at (618) 466-6151.

