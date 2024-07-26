GODFREY - The Christmas in July fundraiser at Freer Auto Body raised over $73,500.

On July 26, 2024, Freer Auto Body hosted the annual Christmas in July fundraiser with all proceeds going to Community Christmas, an initiative that provides toys, clothes and gifts for local families during the holiday season. Community members bought raffle tickets and donated money to contribute to the fundraiser. The Freers broke their record for the most money ever raised through Christmas in July.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m just blown away,” said Margaret Freer, owner of Freer Auto Body. “I cannot say enough about the community. It’s not us. It is not us. The community sees the need. They know what good it does, and they’re there. They support it. So we plan it, but the community hits it out of the park every year.”

Margaret said they thought they would exceed their goal of $60,000, but she is shocked by how much more was raised. She attributed it to top ticket sellers Liz and Brian Campbell, who sold over $9,000 worth of raffle tickets in two days. Other top ticket sellers include Tina Bennett, Debbie Witsken and RiverBender.com’s own CJ Nasello.

Through the raffle, Carla Crawford won $3,000 and Brian Daniels won $1,000. Amy Tonsor won a seven-night stay in Panama City Beach, while Alexander won a seven-night stay in Destin, Florida. Rachel Kinser won a five-night stay in Choteau, Montana, and Judy Gahn won a three-night all-inclusive stay in Cancun. Four St. Louis Cardinal green seats were awarded to Angie Belico. All proceeds from the ticket sales went back to the Christmas in July fundraiser.

More information will be provided soon on other ways to contribute to the Community Christmas initiative. To donate through Freer Auto Body, you can stop by their location at 4512 N. Alby Street in Godfrey or call them at (618) 466-615.

“Amazing community, amazing friends, amazing customers and family,” Margaret added. “It’s very important because everybody’s not as blessed as we are. There are little kids out there that would not have Christmas if it weren’t for this. We just appreciate the community so much.”

More like this:

Related Video: