GODFREY - It has officially been 30 years since Freer Auto Body shop began operation in Godfrey.

The shop had humble beginnings with David Freer and his grandpa, Arnold. David was a prime builder of the business at the start but died in a tragic car crash 13 years ago. David's brother, Tim, and his wife, Carrie, mom, Margaret, and dad, Michael, have carried the business on to what it is today.

The business started in 1991 fulfilling the dream of David Freer, then an 18-year-old Ranken Technical College graduate. The meager beginning included a 30 x 50 building. It has always been a family business with David, Tim, Margaret, and Mike working boundless amounts of hours to ensure its success. Tim assumed the role as Freer Auto Body president in 2008, when David died.

Carrie joined the office staff and Taylor and Lily Freer, Tim and Carrie’s daughters, often assist. The two girls are heavily involved in volunteer efforts throughout the year, especially Community Christmas with Christmas In July.

The business today has 17,000 square feet - a huge difference from the original 1,500 square feet start. They possess the most modern equipment and now have 20 employees.

“We have received the Captains of the Riverbend Award in 2004 and 2013 from the Riverbend Growth Association, Small business of the Month in 1995, 2003, and 2011,” Margaret Freer said. “In 2011, we received the Golden Leaf Award from the Godfrey Women's Club. Taylor and Lily have been recognized as United Ways outstanding community volunteers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In 1999 Margaret received the Women of Distinction Award, and in 2011 Tim, was a recipient of the first 20 Under Forty Awards.

“We have never forgotten our meager beginnings and attribute our success not only to hard work but to a community which has embraced and supported us,” Tim and Margaret said.

Taylor is a senior in high school and Lily is a freshman. Margaret said both have always done their very best to carry on David’s legacy of giving and promote Freer Auto Body.

Tim says “the industry has changed greatly over the last 30 years."

“Cars are more complex and training as essential,” he said. “We spend a great deal of money staying abreast of the new technologies. I was 15 when the business opened I know David would be proud of our accomplishments. We are so blessed to have had the support of the community for so many years. We will continue to provide our customers with quality repairs and the very best customer service. Our customers are our greatest asset. We have survived the last 30 years from hard work and providing quality repairs. We have a crew of 19 and they are the best in the industry. We are an ICAR GOLD CLASS facility, GM, FORD, Infiniti, Nissan, Kia, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, RAM, Hyundai, Honda, and Accura-Certified facility.”

“We have been good community servants,” Margaret Freer said. “We give freely of our time and monies. We have painted fire trucks, Salvation Army bells, rescue boats, water buggies, plaques, and other items free of charge used in our community on a daily basis. We serve on various community boards, host Cookies and Cocoa, and Taylor and Lily host Christmas in July which raises thousands for Community Christmas.

"We have held blood drives and hosted countless fundraisers for our local charities. We are a highly respected and "wreck-o-mended" ICAR gold class facility. We practice the Golden Rule in our business, treating people the way we would like to be treated. While our contributions are many, we are most grateful for the ability to give. We are a close family and are closely connected to our community. The community has made us what we are today and we feel it is our civic duty to give back and help make our community a great place to live and work.“

Freer Auto Body is an Assured Performance Collision Care Provider- a non-profit consumer advocacy organization. Utilizing our knowledge of the collision repair industry and working with thousands of the best in class repair businesses, the company has designated what standards make a collision repair business the best.

More like this:

Related Video: