ALTON — Freer Auto Body, led by Margaret Freer, is gearing up for its annual Christmas In July Raffle, a significant event supporting the Community Christmas campaign. The raffle will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Freer Auto Body.

Sloppy Joes for dining in and carry-out are on tap once again at the July 26 gathering at Freer Auto Body at 4512 North Alby Street, Godfrey.

The raffle tickets, priced at $10 each, offer participants a chance to win a variety of impressive prizes.

This year's offerings include $3,000 cash donated by Axalta Coatings, a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom condo in Panama City Beach donated by Darel and Vicky File, a seven-night stay in Destin, Fla., with private beach access donated by Greg and Robin Nasello, and a five-night stay at "Beds by the Creek" in Choteau, Montana, donated by Phyllis Bechtold.

Additional prizes include a three-night all-inclusive resort stay at Dreams Riviera Cancun donated by Travel Leaders and AM Resorts, four St. Louis Cardinals Green Seats donated by John and Jayne Simmons, and $1,000 cash donated by Freer Auto Body.

Tickets can be purchased at Freer Auto Body, and checks for the raffle or donations should be made out to Community Christmas. For more information, Freer Auto Body can be reached at 618-466-6151. C.J. Nasello, host of Riverbender.com's Our Daily Show!, is also selling tickets and can be contacted via email at cj@riverbender.com. C.J. hopes to rank with the tops in ticket sellers for this year's Christmas In July campaign.

"Last year we raised almost $57,000, and every penny stayed in our area," Freer said. "We need your help to promote this event and sell raffle tickets, as this is what raises the most money."

Freer encourages community members to stop by and pick up a pack of 25 tickets to help boost sales. "If 25 people would sell a pack, that would be $6,250 raised," she added. "Most are willing to buy a $10 ticket as the prizes are great."

Incentives are also in place for top ticket sellers. The top seller will receive four Cardinals tickets donated by SWMW Law, while the second place will win a Coach bag.

"We truly appreciate your support," Freer said. "Please do what you can to help."

The Christmas In July Raffle not only offers a chance to win exciting prizes but also supports a cause that benefits the local community.

