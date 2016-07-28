GODFREY - It may be close to 100 degrees outside, but the Freer family is already thinking about old Saint Nick and their favorite charity – the United Way’s Community Christmas.

Community Christmas was also the favorite charity of the Freer’s son – David – and the family has continued the tradition since his death in a tragic car accident. This event was started and is sponsored by Taylor and Lily Freer. Cash donations are accepted and will benefit Community Christmas. Checks are payable to Community Christmas.

Margaret Freer, one of the Freer Auto Body owners, said this Christmas In July has the making of being the “biggest yet,” but she encourages people to come out in force from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Those who attend will be able to enjoy Sloppy Joes, chips and a cold drink.

Raffle items are a seven-night all-inclusive vacation in Mexico for two adults and two children donated by Axalta Coatings and Freer Auto Body, valued at $6,000.

Also donated is a Party at the Ball Park for 8 at Rent 1 Park in Marion, IL., with chauffeur-driven Mercedes van. The party will be in the owner’s suite with food and drink on a mutually agreed date. This is donated by John and Jayne Simmons.

Another prize are four St. Louis Cardinal Green Seats with parking for the Aug. 5, 2016, game between the Cards and Braves. This was donated by John and Amy Barnerd.

Another prize is a package for five nights in beautiful Cabo for four adults. This was donated by Kristy and Fred Runde, Cabo Properties, LLC. This package does not include air fare.

