GODFREY - Freer Auto Body and Accessories, Inc. 4512 N. Alby Road, Godfrey, IL is recognized as I-CAR Gold Class Professionals for the 12th consecutive year.

This Gold Class recognition is the highest role-relevant training achievement recognized by the collision repair industry. It is estimated only 10 percent of repair shops nationwide currently meet the rigorous Gold Class standard.

The I-CAR Professional Development Program provides collision repair with reliable training for maintaining up-to-date knowledge and skills that contribute to proper repairs. By 2016, more than 200 new and redesigned vehicles will hit the market ... many with lightweight materials and advanced safety systems. The collision industry must stay abreast of these changes to meet the challenges of this ongoing technological change.

Not only is Freer Auto Body I-CAR Gold Class certified but they are also certified by Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization. In achieving this certification, the business is now a part of an auto body repair network and is officially recognized by Cadillac, GMC, Buick, Chevrolet, Lincoln, Ford, Fiat, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Mopar and SRT performance line,-Chrysler, Hyundai and lnfiniti. Freer Auto Body has passed all of these certification processes.

Less than 5 percent of Body Shops across the nation are able to meet the requirements. The certification criteria are based on auto manufacturer's requirements.

These requirements are critical to ensure correct repair, fit, finish, durability and safety after a collision.

Freer Auto Body is commissioned by several local automobile dealers for their auto repair needs.

Any questions, please contact Tim Freer, 618-466-6151.

