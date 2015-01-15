Edwardsville - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced that Edwardsville Township is now providing free WiFi at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

“Consider it a late Christmas gift from the Township,” said Supervisor Miles. “The Township recently switched internet and phone providers at Town Hall, resulting a savings of more than $1000 per year. We used that savings to purchase equipment to install a wireless network at the Park. Charter Communications completed the necessary infrastructure improvements at no cost as well. We think this new amenity at the Park will be really well received.

When visiting the Park, residents should enable the wireless connection on their device and search for the network Edwardsville Twsp Comm Park. Once connected, residents must accept the terms and conditions governing their use of the internet at the Park to gain access to the internet connection.

“Residents should have access throughout the Park, but signal strength may vary based upon atmospheric conditions. The signal is not strong enough to reach nearby subdivisions, so we are not providing free internet for the area,” said Miles.

The switch in internet providers also means that email addresses for Township officials will be changing.

“Our email will now be provided through our website host,” said Miles. “This provides continuity in email service regardless of our internet provider.”

A list of new email addresses for all Township Officials can be found on the Township’s website – www.edwardsvilletownship.com.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

