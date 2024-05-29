ROXANA - Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery will host a Splash into Summer Swim Safety Event to encourage families to practice water safety.

From 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, families are invited to the Roxana Pool to learn more about water safety and swimming skills. Kids will learn new techniques to be more comfortable in the water, and they can receive a scholarship for free swimming lessons through Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC). Melissa Erker, a spokesperson for Wood River Refinery, explained that water safety has always been a big part of the Phillips 66 mission.

“As we enter this summer’s swim and water season, we just really want to make sure that we prepare families to make sure that they are thinking about safety while they’re still enjoying the outdoors and having fun,” Erker said. “In our culture at the refinery, safety is our number one priority for our employees and the communities around us. The culture of Phillips 66 has always been identified in partnering with water safety.”

Kids attending the free event on May 30 can explore various stations at the pool. They can try out new tricks like blowing bubbles in the water, which is meant to make them more comfortable putting their face in the water. They’ll learn how to use the diving board and slide safely, among other techniques and safety tips. There will be popsicles and giveaways throughout the night.

Parents will also get the chance to learn about water safety. Erker noted that it can be easy to get distracted while your kids are swimming, but there should be an adult paying attention to them at all times. Parents should still watch their kids even if there’s a lifeguard on duty. Erker emphasized the importance of making sure your kids are safe in the water.

“It’s important because we all know that swimming and swimming pools and even things like lakes can be so fun during the summer, but if you don’t do them safely, then it could really end in a tragic way,” she said. “We’re going to be sharing those safety tips with the families because it’s a good reminder that fun can change very quickly if we’re not paying attention.”

In addition to the Splash Into Summer Swim Safety Event, Erker encourages parents to enroll their children in swimming lessons. During the event on May 30, LCCC will be offering scholarships for free swimming lessons.

Phillips 66 will provide a grant to LCCC so they can offer these scholarships. The refinery is also providing a grant to the Roxana Pool so they can purchase more safety equipment.

“We have incredible partners with the Roxana Park District, who has the pool, and Lewis and Clark Community College helping us put this event on,” Erker said. “It’s awesome because, really, this is a big win for our families to learn about safety, to get swim lessons, but then also for our community partners to beef up their programs as well.”

Erker noted that Phillips 66 will continue to sponsor programs and events like this one, as it’s an important part of their commitment to keeping the community safe. They hope to see hundreds of kids and families at the pool, located at 2 Park Drive in Roxana, on May 30.

“We continue to always focus on how we can be a good neighbor, and we’re excited to be able to bring programs like this to our community and to the residents in this region,” Erker added. “It’s our way of giving back and making this a great place to live and work. Our motto is that we provide energy and we improve lives, and I really think this program that we’re putting on provides a good example of providing energy and improving lives.”

