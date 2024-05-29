ALTON – Most of us are familiar with the phrase “the dog days of summer” that’s used to describe the hot, sultry timeframe that lasts for 40 days at the end of July throughout August.

And even though school is officially out, and children and students of all ages want to enjoy some fun in the sun, the “dog days of summer” can mean something different when it comes to a potential fresh set of circumstances as it relates to mental health and wellness.

That’s why OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Psychological Services department will be offering a community workshop series exploring crucial issues impacting the mental health of tots, tweens, teens, and families.

“Surviving Summer” is a new and FREE youth mental health series providing an opportunity specifically for parents and caregivers to hear from health care professionals - while connecting with other parents and caregivers - to discover resources and identify support systems.

“Surviving Summer” is comprised of four (4) one-hour weekly sessions, on consecutive Wednesdays from 3:00-4:00 p.m., led by Mission Partners (i.e. employees) encompassing multiple departments at OSF Saint Anthony’s that include:

· Psychological Services

· Rehabilitation Services

· Nutrition Services

The scheduled topics and presenters for the “Surviving Summer” workshop series are:

July 10 th , Social Media: The Great Balancing Act (Dr. Ari Lakritz, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist)

, Social Media: The Great Balancing Act (Dr. Ari Lakritz, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist) July 17 th , Sleep Hygiene: Who Needs Sleep Anyway?, (Frances Young, PT, Manager, Rehabilitation and Sleep Services)

, Sleep Hygiene: Who Needs Sleep Anyway?, (Frances Young, PT, Manager, Rehabilitation and Sleep Services) July 24 th , Communication: How to Talk to Other Humans (Rachel Brown, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor)

, Communication: How to Talk to Other Humans (Rachel Brown, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor) July 31st, Nutrition: Does What you Eat Really Matter? (Ginger Becker, RD, LRD, Supervisor, Nutrition Services)

All four (4) Wednesday afternoon sessions are FREE and will be held in the 3rd Floor Group Training Room within the Psychological Services department at OSF Saint Anthony’s (1 St. Anthony’s Way, Alton).

Seating is limited and registration is requested. For more information and to register, please call (618) 474-6240.

