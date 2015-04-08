ST. LOUIS - A free shuttle service will begin soon for downtown attractions in and around construction on the CityArchRiver project. Beginning later this month, residents and tourists alike can explore and enjoy everything the area has to offer with ease - including Laclede’s Landing and the Gateway Arch.

The Laclede's Landing-Arch Shuttle will run every 20 minutes from 11am to 7pm every single day. Stops will include Laclede's Landing, the Old Courthouse, the entrance to the Arch grounds at the Old Cathedral and the Mississippi Riverfront. The shuttle will be air-conditioned and able to accommodate passengers with wheelchairs.

"Visitors who want to take Metro or park and grab lunch on Laclede's Landing and then visit the riverboats, go up in the Arch, and explore the exhibits at the Old Courthouse now have a convenient way to do so," said Laura Tobey, executive director of the Laclede’s Landing Merchant's Association.

This free service is being provided by Great Rivers Greenway, the regional parks and trails district, which is renovating the riverfront to elevate Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard 2.5 feet, adding a walking and biking path, lighting and amenities like benches and landscaping. This work is part of the CityArchRiver project. The riverfront component of the project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

"We're so excited for the connections that the riverfront and entire CityArchRiver project will bring - you'll be able to easily get the from the river or the Arch grounds under the magnificent Eads Bridge to Laclede's Landing," said Susan Trautman, executive director of Great Rivers Greenway. "In the meantime, we want everyone to enjoy downtown attractions as easily as possible while construction on the riverfront is underway, and a shuttle should help facilitate that."

Details on shuttle stop locations as well as the exact timing and start date of the shuttle will be posted soon at www.lacledeslanding.com and www.greatriversgreenway.org.

