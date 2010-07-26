Bethalto, Illinois - July 23, 2010 - Olin Community Credit Union will be hosting free community shred days on August 7th, at 5301 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and August 14th, at 300 W. County Rd. in Jerseyville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This free event will provide the community with a safe and secure resource to shred their confidential personal and business documents. During the designated scheduled times and dates, anyone can bring their documents and have them shredded by an on-site, certified Cintas employee. From drop-off to destruction, all documents will be constantly monitored and protected.

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.

