EDWARDSVILLE – Local businesses have partnered together to host an Appreciation Event showing of “American Sniper” to honor of local veterans and active duty military. This PRIVATE showing will take place the evening of February 26 in Edwardsville, IL. Supporting businesses have reserved this private showing in appreciation to local veterans, active military personnel and military families.

Benchmark Mortgage’s founding partners, Stewart & Bryan, befriended Chris Kyle, the inspiration behind the movie, and author of the book “American Sniper.” In fact, Kyle had worked with Benchmark Mortgage in Dallas to support veterans through the Boot Campaign & Benchmark Mortgages Boot ‘N Shoot Fundraising Campaign Event.

In order to rally support for the family of Chris Kyle and other veterans, Benchmark Mortgage in Dallas held the first “American Sniper Veteran Movie Night” with over 250 guests in attendance in recent weeks.

Learning of this show of appreciation and determined to follow suit, Nathan D. Kerpan, Branch Partner of Benchmark Mortgage and event coordinator, gathered support among Edwardsville/Glen Carbon businesses to do the same.

“There are many benefits we can provide the veterans in our community, especially through our collective efforts and services,” maintains Kerpan. “This is an opportunity to serve those whom serve us, and also allow our firms to work together publically for a community we can never do enough to recognize.”

Seating is limited, so veterans and military personal interested in attending must contact Kerpan by calling 618-307-0439 to reserve a ticket. Only those with RSVP tickets will be admitted into the theater. Over 11 local businesses have contributed to the event, including: Kerpan with Benchmark Mortgage, Demand Remodeling & Restoration, Midwest Business Institute, Barbara Sugg with REMAX, Sivia Business & Legal Services, Soteria Training Solutions, Rick Marteeny with State Farm. Special Information about the Boot Campaign & Benchmark Mortgages “Boot’n Shoot” will be shared as well as support and information about the Carrick Brain Center Veteran Program.

The mission of the Carrick Brain Center Veteran Program is to connect combat veterans with innovative neurological rehabilitation that supports successful and productive re-integration into civilian society. For more information, visit Bootshoot.com.

