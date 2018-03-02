MARYVILLE - A free screening clinic for children with bone, muscle or joint problems is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois Route 162 in Maryville.

The screening clinic is sponsored by Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club of the Ainad Shriners.

Conditions treated for children at Shriners Hospital in St. Louis are:

Arthogryposis (stiff joints)

Cerebral Palsy

Clubfoot

Hip conditions

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Brittle Bones)

Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis

Limb deformities

Limb length differences

Neurological disorders

Rickets

Scar revisions

Scoliosis

Specialized plastic surgery

Spina Bifida/Meyelodysplasia

Spine conditions

Sports injuries

Children are eligible to receive care if they are under the age of 18 with a treatable orthopedic condition. Income, financial status and/or insurance coverage has no impact on eligibility for services.

For more information, call (314) 432-3600 or visit shrinershospitals forchildren.org/st.louis or Facebook.com/ShrinersSTL.