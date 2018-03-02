Free screening clinic set for Saturday for children with bone, muscle or joint problems
MARYVILLE - A free screening clinic for children with bone, muscle or joint problems is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois Route 162 in Maryville.
The screening clinic is sponsored by Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club of the Ainad Shriners.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Conditions treated for children at Shriners Hospital in St. Louis are:
- Arthogryposis (stiff joints)
- Cerebral Palsy
- Clubfoot
- Hip conditions
- Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Brittle Bones)
- Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Limb deformities
- Limb length differences
- Neurological disorders
- Rickets
- Scar revisions
- Scoliosis
- Specialized plastic surgery
- Spina Bifida/Meyelodysplasia
- Spine conditions
- Sports injuries
Children are eligible to receive care if they are under the age of 18 with a treatable orthopedic condition. Income, financial status and/or insurance coverage has no impact on eligibility for services.
For more information, call (314) 432-3600 or visit shrinershospitals forchildren.org/st.louis or Facebook.com/ShrinersSTL.