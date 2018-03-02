MARYVILLE - A free screening clinic for children with bone, muscle or joint problems is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois Route 162 in Maryville.

The screening clinic is sponsored by Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club of the Ainad Shriners.

Conditions treated for children at Shriners Hospital in St. Louis are:

  • Arthogryposis (stiff joints)
  • Cerebral Palsy
  • Clubfoot
  • Hip conditions
  • Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Brittle Bones)
  • Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Limb deformities
  • Limb length differences
  • Neurological disorders
  • Rickets
  • Scar revisions
  • Scoliosis
  • Specialized plastic surgery
  • Spina Bifida/Meyelodysplasia
  • Spine conditions
  • Sports injuries

Children are eligible to receive care if they are under the age of 18 with a treatable orthopedic condition. Income, financial status and/or insurance coverage has no impact on eligibility for services.

For more information, call (314) 432-3600 or visit shrinershospitals forchildren.org/st.louis or Facebook.com/ShrinersSTL.

 