WHAT: School Supply Distribution

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Saturday, August 4, 2012 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHO: For students enrolled in Madison County schools. Children MUST be present to receive a backpack containing school supplies. Proof of Madison County residency is required.

COST: Free

WHY: Back-to-school can be a stressful time of the year for families with limited means. First Baptist Church Maryville is collecting donated school supplies to give to those in need, free of charge. The limited supply will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Children for whom the supplies are intended must be present, and parents must provide proof of Madison County residency (driver's license, utility bill, etc.).

For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

More like this: