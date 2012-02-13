The “Personal Financial Management – How to Build a Working Budget” program will offer a workshop scheduled for February 18, 2012. The class will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 7 Glen-Ed Professional Park, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Tuition is free. The goal of this project is to assist individuals, families, and businesses with planning, budgeting, communication, and credit management. The topic for the session is how to manage “Millionaire Goals on a Shoestring Budget. This class will feature the specific and measurable steps required to control spending.

Reservations are required. All classes will be taught by Susan M. Young, CPA who was formerly a personal financial management instructor for the US Air Force. For more information and reservations, call 618-334-8887 or see the calendar on www.metrocpa1.com.

