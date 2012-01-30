The “Personal Financial Management – How to Build a Working Budget” series starts on February 4, 2012 with a second workshop scheduled for February 18, 2012. The classes will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 7 Glen-Ed Professional Park, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Tuition is free. The goal of this project is to assist individuals, families, and businesses with planning, budgeting, communication, and credit management. The topic for the February sessions is how to manage “Millionaire Goals on a Shoestring Budget. Each class will feature different information and people may attend on one or both dates.



Reservations are required. All classes will be taught by Susan M. Young, CPA who was formerly a personal financial management instructor for the US Air Force. For more information and reservations, call 618-334-8887 or see the calendar on www.metrocpa1.com..



