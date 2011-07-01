The Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, will host an internet marketing workshop entitled the “Web Advantage Seminar” on Thursday, July 21, 2011 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm in the Gillespie Civic Center. The Seminar is sponsored by NewWave Communications and The BenGil Post. The seminar is presented by representatives from Big River Telephone Company and LocalTek and is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about internet marketing and social media.

By attending this LIVE in-depth presentation, you will learn:

• Techniques of successful Internet marketing for small businesses

• How to generate traffic to your web site by creating an online marketing strategy

• Methods to improve the search ranking for your web site

• Steps to generating brand awareness for your products and services using the web and

mobile technologies

• The value of social networking with sites like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn

• Practical domain name strategies—the benefits of owning multiple names and when

alternative top level domains (.me, .net, etc.) can make sense in branding.

“If your business doesn’t have a website or a Facebook page, let us show you why it is time you did,” said Courtney Wood MEDP Community Development and Marketing Specialist. “If you have both, this is a great opportunity to take your internet marketing to the next level.”

Sandwiches and refreshments will be provided by NewWave Communications but you must register to attend. Space is limited and registration is required. You can register by contacting Shari Albrecht at the MEDP Office, shari@macoupinpartners.com Phone 217-556-8696. Registration Deadline is Friday July 15, 2011.

