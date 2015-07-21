The Edwardsville Parks Department with the help of Facebook followers have picked a new movie for September 5th. Due to release date issues we will no longer be showing "Cinderella" and will now show "Maleficfent." All movies will be shown at Edwardsville City Park Bandstand located next to the public library at sunset.

Movies in the Park series 2015:

Saturday, August 1st at 8:00 p.m.

"Alexander & the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day"

Cosponsored by Red Hill Church and Tot Spot Resale

Saturday, September 5th at 7:15pm

"Maleficent"

Sponsored by Greater Madison County Federation of Labor

For a complete listing of Arts in the Park events and our summer programs, please visit the Parks and Recreation’s page at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

For more information please contact the Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

