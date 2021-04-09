ALTON – After a hiatus of more than a year, Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, is resuming its free monthly skin cancer screenings in partnership with Washington University Physicians of Illinois Inc.

The screenings will be held, by appointment only, from 4-6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month, with the first one held April 27. Call 800-392-0936 to register or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org and search under “Classes & Events” to register online. The screenings have moved from their previous location into Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Because of physical distancing, a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the office at one time. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment and do not bring another person with you unless it’s necessary. Lorraine Seiffert, NP, with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery will perform the screenings. Lorraine will examine any areas of concern.

Being proactive is the one step to early detection. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. People with fair skin, light-colored hair, green or blue eyes, and people who freckle easily are at the greatest risk. Excessive sun exposure, blistering burns before the age of 18 and a family history of melanoma are also risk factors. Most skin cancers appear after age 50, but more young adults and even teenagers are now being diagnosed.

For more information about how you can determine your cancer risk, please visit www.yourdiseaserisk.wustl.edu.

More like this: