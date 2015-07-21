On Monday, July 27th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., ProRehab will present at Senior Services Plus for the agency’s free monthly fitness seminar. The topics that will be covered during the presentation will be how to pay personal attention to your health.

Learn about common injuries and how they are treated during outpatient rehabilitation. Also, hear about injury prevention. A complimentary injury screening will be available to all who attend.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call Wellness Coordinator Lucas Hale at 618-465-3298 ext. 109.