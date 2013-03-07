Menopause is a natural and normal part of life that women experience as they age. Often referred to as “the change of life,” the physical and hormonal changes that occur during menopause may affect every area of life.

Area women, ages 40 to 60, are invited to learn more about menopause at “The Basics of Menopause,” a free community program at Saint Anthony’s Health Center on Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m. Presented by Carie Evans, a Board Certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, the program will offer information on signs, symptoms and treatment options for easing menopausal and pre-menopausal symptoms.

Evans graduated from the University of Missouri School of Nursing with her Master of Science in Nursing and a specialty in women’s health. She is board certified as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and works at Illini Medical Associates, located in the Saint Anthony’s Professional Building. She has more than 20 years of experience in women’s health issues.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the effects of menopause vary among women -- some are bothered by only a few symptoms, while others are very uncomfortable. Caused by the shifting hormone levels of the menopausal transition, symptoms may include menstrual changes, hot flashes and night sweats, fatigue, memory, mood and skin issues.

Light appetizers will be served at the free program. To register, call 618-465-2264.

