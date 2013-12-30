“It’s difficult to maximize the potential of your company’s leaders, without a leadership coach or mentor and clear expectations,” explained Dale Blachford, President of Liberty Bank. “This teamwork leads to inspired performance and stronger relationships both inside and outside your company.”

You can still sign up for Liberty Bank’s Free MANAGE by COACHING Seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, as professional corporate trainer, Bob Ramsey, presents the techniques necessary to master this critical skill. The deadline to register is Monday, January 6th.

All events begin promptly at 8:30 and end at 11:30 am, sharp. They are held at the Liberty Bank Conference Center at 3112 Godfrey Road (Route 67 across from Alton-Godfrey Sportsman’s Club). If you wish to be included on their email invitation list, send your request to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com and put SEMINAR INVITE in the subject line. Look for more information here: http://www.bankliberty.com/about-us/news-events.html.

According to an article in the Harvard Business Review by Daniel Goleman, coaching is the most neglected function of leadership. Don't let this be you. Coaching empowers your workforce, fosters creativity and increases productivity.

"We are a ‘promote from within company,’ meaning the mind-set of our management group is to look to reward and promote a hardworking and successful employee whenever possible," says Blachford. "Coaching is a essential tool in Liberty’s success."

Liberty Bank received recognition as a Winning Workplace in the St. Louis region by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly in November 2013.

Bob Ramsey has designed a professional development Management Training Series for 2014. Liberty Bank is underwriting that cost for its customers, non-profits, and community businesses as part of its community bank mission. The series will assist personal and professional development and prepare an organization with best-practice solutions to meet the challenges of a dynamic new economy.

The next Free Management Training Seminar is:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014 – CUSTOMER ACQUISITION MANAGEMENT: Open More Doors, Close More Deals – A strategic approach to customer growth. Learn to identify markets, tailor strategies, apply metrics, and improve outcomes.

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in the River Bend (Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois). Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com.

