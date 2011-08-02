Edwardsville, IL., Aug. 2, 2011 . . . Join The Goddard School in Edwardsville and LifeTouch on Sun., Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. as they sponsor a free Kids Race as part of the annual Edwardsville Rotary Criterium events being held this weekend, August 6 and 7, 2011.

The Kid’s Race is open to four age-group categories: Ages 3 & Under, Ages 4-6, Ages 7-9 and Ages 10-11. The races are first come first serve and open to the first 100 children in each age category. The first 100 kids receive a free t-shirt. Helmets are required on all participating children. To register for the race, visit the registration desk in downtown Edwardsville on Sunday, August 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Kid’s Race is part of the Stifel Nicolaus Edwardsville Rotary Criterium, produced by the Edwardsville Rotary Club as a community-wide event and fundraising program. The events kick-off with a party in City Park on Sat., Aug. 6 at 5 p.m., which will feature live music by the Well Hungarians starting at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be for sale at the event.

On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m., short-course bicycling competitions begin and will run most of the day closing the streets of downtown Edwardsville. Sponsors of the event include Stifel Nicolaus, the City of Edwardsville and SIUE Cougars. The sponsors for the Kid’s Race include The Goddard School in Edwardsville and LifeTouch.

For more information about cycling competitions or registration information, please visit www.edwardsvillecriterium.com

