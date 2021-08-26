STAUNTON - The FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program can help qualifying households receive free internet this school year to help with children's academic needs.

Madison Communications says they are "honored" to continue assisting local communities by participating in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program that launched on May 12 of this year.

Madison Communications are a local company that understands the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for internet services while reducing income for many families. Their priority is to "provide pathways of affordable internet services to connect eligible households to jobs, virtual classrooms, healthcare services, and much more."

A brief overview of what the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program offers and the eligibility requirements is listed below. Visit www.getemergencybroadband.orgfor information on the application process.

The EBB Program will offer qualified low-income consumers:

A discount up to $50 per month on broadband internet services and associated equipment rentals

Article continues after sponsor message

A discount up to $75 per month if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10, but less than $50) by visiting participating program retailers. Please note that although Madison Communications is participating in the Broadband Discount Program, they are not participating in the one-time device discount because they are not a retail business that sells those items.

Household Eligibility *For One or More Members*

Qualifies for the Lifeline program, including those who are on Medicaid or receive SNAP benefits. For more information visit www.fcc.gov/lifeline-consumers.

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29th, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers

If you have any questions please visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or feel free to reach out to one of our Customer Care Specialists at (800)-422-4848.

More like this: